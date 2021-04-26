Edinburg to hold 3 COVID-19 clinics this week

Photo credit: Edinburg CISD

The city of Edinburg and Edinburg CISD will hold three COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

Pre-registration is not required for any of the clinics.

Officials say Moderna vaccines will distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to people 18 years of age and older.

The first clinic will take place at San Carlos Elementary School located at 505S. 83rd Street in Edinburg on Tuesday, April 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The second clinic will take place at Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 S. Stadium Drive in Edinburg on Thursday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The third clinic will take place at Edinburg North High School located at 3101 N. Closner Boulevard on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcomed and no ID is needed, officials said.