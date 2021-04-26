Edinburg to hold 3 COVID-19 clinics this week
The city of Edinburg and Edinburg CISD will hold three COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
Pre-registration is not required for any of the clinics.
Officials say Moderna vaccines will distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to people 18 years of age and older.
- The first clinic will take place at San Carlos Elementary School located at 505S. 83rd Street in Edinburg on Tuesday, April 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The second clinic will take place at Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 S. Stadium Drive in Edinburg on Thursday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The third clinic will take place at Edinburg North High School located at 3101 N. Closner Boulevard on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcomed and no ID is needed, officials said.
