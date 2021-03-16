Edinburg to hold first dose vaccine clinics
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout with new information from Edinburg CISD.
UPDATE: According to a Facebook post from Edinburg CISD, as of 4:15 p.m. all red and yellow wristbands have been distributed. Pre-registration for the COVID-19 clinic is closed.
The city of Edinburg will hold first-dose vaccine clinics on Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17.
There are 700 wristbands available as of Tuesday afternoon for people to receive their first-dose of the Moderna vaccine on the same day, according to the Edinburg school district.
Those who receive a red wristband on Tuesday will proceed to get a first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday at Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 S. Stadium Drive in Edinburg.
Those who receive a yellow wristband will be asked to return to the stadium on Wednesday, March 17, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for their first dose of the vaccine.
Wristbands for the clinics will be distributed Tuesday on a first-come, first-served basis at Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 S. Stadium Drive for the following eligible recipients:
- School and childcare personnel
- Frontline healthcare workers
- People 50 years and older
- People 18 years and older with a health condition
A photo ID is required to obtain a wristband.
Staff will begin administering doses of the Moderna vaccine starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
The clinic is a partnership between Edinburg CISD, the Hidalgo County Health Department and the city of Edinburg.
The city of Edinburg initially had a vaccine clinic set for Wednesday, but received an additional 2,000 doses of the Moderna Tuesday morning, which prompted today's vaccine clinic.