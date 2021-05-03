x

Edinburg to hold second dose vaccine clinic this week

3 hours 38 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, May 03 2021 May 3, 2021 May 03, 2021 2:08 PM May 03, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Photo credit: Edinburg CISD

The city of Edinburg will hold a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 5. 

The clinic is only for people who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on April 7, 2021. 

The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 S. Stadium Dr. in Edinburg. 

Recipients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days