Edinburg to hold second dose vaccine clinic this week

Photo credit: Edinburg CISD

The city of Edinburg will hold a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 5.

The clinic is only for people who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on April 7, 2021.

The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 S. Stadium Dr. in Edinburg.

Recipients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card.