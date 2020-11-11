Edinburg unveils new mural on Veterans Day
The city of Edinburg marked Veterans Day by unveiling a new “Hometown of Heroes” mural and streaming the city’s Veterans Day parade live online.
The city held the ceremony at Edinburg Fire Station 3.
"This mural represents all who've served. Past, present, and future,” said U.S. Marine Corps veteran Julian Ortega. "It represents all veterans far and near.”
