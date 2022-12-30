Edinburg women pleads residents avoid drunk driving, rideshare drivers available for New Year's Eve service

With less than 48 hours left until News Years Day, rideshare companies like Lyft are preparing for the influx of ride requests.

One Edinburg woman shares her story, hoping it will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

"I'm not against drinking, but I am for drinking responsibility." Analicia Zarate said.

It was a Sunday Night when Zarate and her mother were leaving church. She says all she remembers from that night is getting buckled into a car seat and waking up in a hospital a week later. They were hit by a drunk driver.

Zarate's mother died as a result, she was only 4 years old.

"I remember telling my dad, 'I wish the offender could see the pain, I just want him to see my face.'" Zarate said.

Last New Year's Eve, the Texas Department of Transportation reported 19 DUI related crashes in the Pharr district, one of them ended with someone getting seriously hurt.

Local law enforcement will be out in force this holiday, looking to get drunk drivers off the road. They encourage residents to plan ahead if they plan on drinking alcohol.

A local Lyft driver, who spoke with Channel 5 News, says she and her husband have been picking up more party goers throughout the holidays. Both are preparing for a busy New Year's Eve.

Watch the video above for the full story.