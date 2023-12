EEUU cierra dos cruces ferroviarios fronterizos en Texas para que agentes puedan procesar migrantes

in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista Source: Associated Press By: Valerie González y Paul J. Weber

FILE - A migrant who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico to the U.S. works their way through and over concertina wire and box car barriers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Abbott is expected to sign into law sweeping new powers that allow police to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally and gives local judges authority to order them to leave the country.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)