Efforts to restock store shelves underway

H-E-B announced 1,500 trucks are on the road across the state to make daily deliveries of products to restock store shelves – but it could take some time.

Many local shoppers are still looking for groceries and saying their choices are pretty limited.

Shoppers like Salvador Cavazos said they’ve bene to two different stores a few different times but still wasn’t able to get everything on his list.

But he’s not worried, adding that that shelves had more products in his past few visits.

"Stay calm what else are we going to do?” Salvador Cavazos said. “"They're serious problems that take time to fix."

In a statement, H-E-B asks customers to only buy what they need and to think of their neighbors and fellow Texans during this time.

