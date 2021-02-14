Efforts to vaccinate homebound residents continues

As more people race to get vaccinated or to get in line at mass vaccination clinic, some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 don’t even have a chance at getting on the starting line because they are home bound.

Pharr Commissioner Ramiro Caballero said this was the realization the city came to after hosting their first mass vaccination clinic weeks ago.

“We needed to go out to the community for other individuals who couldn't go for whatever reason,” Caballero said. “Whether it's medical reasons or mobility issues or transportation issues and we thought it was so important that we had to go out to them.”

On Saturday, thanks to a partnership with the state and DHR Health, Pharr first responders and city staff teamed up to get 200 people their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

City Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Daniel Ramirez says he hopes that number is just a starting point as next week, the city will be giving out at least another 150 shots for residents who can’t leave their house.

“In the city of Pharr 90 percent of our deaths are over 50 years old and so it's important that we focus on the elderly first,” Ramirez said.

1,600 people have signed up in the two-week registration process, Ramirez added.

“We're at the point where we have so many that we we have we're focusing on the ones that can't leave their home but we're also doing the elderly that have arthritis severe arthritis incontinence recent surgeries so we're gonna be visiting them as well,” Ramirez said.

Pharr residents can register to receive the vaccine by calling 956-402-4311.