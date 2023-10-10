12 overdoses, eight deaths reported in Cameron County fentanyl outbreak

Cameron county authorities continue searching for the supplier of tainted drugs that led to 12 overdoses in the last week.

Eight of those overdoses were fatal, Harlingen authorities announced in a Tuesday news conference.

Cameron County officials first announced the fentanyl outbreak last week.

“People are still being identified,” Harlingen police deputy Chief Alfredo Alvear said. “All of these cases are still under investigation. We're trying to find a connection to all of them."

Harlingen EMS says of those eight deaths, four are from Harlingen.

A spokesperson with the Harlingen Police Department said two men were found in a car on the 200 block of North Expressway 83 at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday from possible fentanyl overdoses.

The spokesperson said one male died, and another male was transported to a local hospital. Police are currently waiting on toxicology reports to confirm if the overdoses are fentanyl related.

The South Texas Emergency Care Foundation also responded to an overdose call in Primera Tuesday afternoon.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency in that investigation.

