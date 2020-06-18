El Paso man arrested for video threat to kill protesters

EL PASO, Texas - The FBI has arrested an El Paso man who allegedly threatened to kill Black Lives Matter protesters in a video posted online. According to El Paso Times, FBI agents arrested 42-year-old Manuel Flores Monday morning on a federal charge of making a threat over the internet. Flores allegedly recorded and uploaded a video on YouTube making threats to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters in the Dallas area, daring activists to “stop him.” The investigation began Saturday following an online tip where the FBI tracked down the posting to Flores’ phone. Flores remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.

