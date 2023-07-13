El Paso man charged in kidnapping of Harlingen teen, police say

An El Paso man was arrested and charged after he was found with a 13-year-old Harlingen female child in Mathis.

Harlingen police responded to a call in reference to a runaway in Harlingen on July 8. Initial investigation discovered the child left the residence with 18-year-old Felix Xavier Robles without consent from her parents, according to a news release.

Further investigation revealed the female had recently been chatting online with Robles, according to the release.

Robles drove to Harlingen to meet up with the female and that is when she left her home, according to the release.

Officers were able to identify the vehicle Robles was driving and also tracked the child's cellphone to Mathis.

Robles and the child were detained by the Mathis Police Department and both were transported back to Harlingen. Robles was charged with aggravated kidnapping, trafficking of a person and online solicitation of a minor.