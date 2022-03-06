Elderly Weslaco brothers receive new home
Two elderly brothers in Weslaco have a new beginning after receiving the keys to their new home.
RELATED: 'Best relief a person could feel': Weslaco brothers react to new house made by community volunteers
Joe and Noe Hernandez were previously living in harsh conditions until a June 2021 story from Channel 5 News led to members of the community pitching in to provide them with a new home.
