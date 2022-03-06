x

Elderly Weslaco brothers receive new home

7 hours 49 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, March 05 2022 Mar 5, 2022 March 05, 2022 5:08 PM March 05, 2022 in News - Local

Two elderly brothers in Weslaco have a new beginning after receiving the keys to their new home.

Joe and Noe Hernandez were previously living in harsh conditions until a June 2021 story from Channel 5 News led to members of the community pitching in to provide them with a new home.

