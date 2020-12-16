Elderly woman with Alzheimer's gets scammed over $16,000

An 80-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer's lost over $16,000 due to scam calls.

Judith De La Garza, the daughter of the woman said these scammers would threaten her mother's family, say they were going to arrest her or say her bank account had been compromised if she didn't put her money on gift cards.

De La Garza said if it wasn't for a gut feeling to check up on her mother in the middle of the day this would probably still be happening.

"It makes me sad I'm here sitting looking at these gift cards — $16,000 of my moms hard earned money and there's nothing on them," De La Garza said. "When we found the gift cards in her purse and my sister and I were going through everything she was saying—'they are going to kill me'—she said it three times."

De La Garza believes this incident was due to her mother's deteriorating memory and advises everyone to check on their parents and grandparents regularly.

Watch the video for the full story.