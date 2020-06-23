Election chaos renews focus on gutted Voting Rights Act

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A troubled Georgia presidential primary and fears of a repeat Tuesday in Kentucky have renewed attention on a diminished Voting Rights Act that Congress has left untouched since the Supreme Court gutted a key provision seven years ago. The dynamic has intensified Democrats’ calls for Congress to revisit the nation’s voting laws and establish a more centralized standard, and it’s ratcheted up concerns across the ideological spectrum that the presidential election in November could be leave some Americans questioning the result. “It’s going to be a long fall for election lawyers,” said University of Georgia law professor Lori Ringhand, an election law expert.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.