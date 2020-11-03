x

Elections administrators prepare for 'tremendous' turnout on Election Day

7 hours 59 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, November 02 2020 Nov 2, 2020 November 02, 2020 5:42 PM November 02, 2020 in News - Local
By: Marisol Villarreal

Elections administrators in the Rio Grande Valley are preparing for "tremendous" turnout on Election Day.

The polls are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon and Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said they expect strong turnout, despite a longer-than-normal early voting period.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days