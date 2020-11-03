Elections administrators prepare for 'tremendous' turnout on Election Day
Elections administrators in the Rio Grande Valley are preparing for "tremendous" turnout on Election Day.
The polls are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon and Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said they expect strong turnout, despite a longer-than-normal early voting period.
