Elsa authorities issuing citations for people without masks in public
The city of Elsa is giving out citations to people not wearing a mask in public.
Elsa city officials announced on Monday that anyone over three years of age must be wearing a face mask when out in public.
Those caught without a mask could be cited with a class C misdemeanor, receive a fine of up to $1000 dollars and a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days.
According to the Elsa Police Department, in the last week there were over 70 citations issued – about 35 were warnings.
For more information watch the video above.
