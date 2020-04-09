Elsa authorities issuing citations for people without masks in public

The city of Elsa is giving out citations to people not wearing a mask in public.

Elsa city officials announced on Monday that anyone over three years of age must be wearing a face mask when out in public.

Those caught without a mask could be cited with a class C misdemeanor, receive a fine of up to $1000 dollars and a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days.

According to the Elsa Police Department, in the last week there were over 70 citations issued – about 35 were warnings.

