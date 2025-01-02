Elsa man arrested after approaching officers "aggressively" while displaying handsaw

Elsa police arrested a man after he displayed a handsaw and "approached officers aggressively" following a family argument.

Police say they received a call about a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of East 5th Street.

The reporting party said 34-year-old John Henry Zarate was intoxicated and arguing with family members, according to police. Responding officers made contact with Zarate when he displayed the handsaw.

Police say despite multiple commands to stop and drop the saw, Zarate refused to comply. Officers deployed a taser to gain compliance, and Zarate was taken into custody without further incident.

Zarate was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a peace officer and one count of resisting arrest. His bond was set at $250,000.