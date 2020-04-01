x

Elsa police issue citations to 21 people accused of violating stay-at-home order

ELSA — Officers issued 21 citations on Tuesday and Wednesday to people accused of violating Hidalgo County's stay-at-home order, according to the Elsa Police Department.

According to the department, officers will “significantly increase” enforcement of the order on Wednesday.

The stay-at-home order issued by Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez allows residents to travel only for essential business such as seeking medical help or going to the grocery store.

Anyone caught violating the order is  subject to $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.

