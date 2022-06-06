Elsa police searching for a man wanted on several charges

The Elsa Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted on several charges.

Damaso Rigoberto Ramos Jr., 30, is wanted by the Elsa Police Department for family violence assault, a Class A misdemeanor; aggravated assault on a public servant, a first- degree felony; evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ramos is a white male who is five feet, five inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen in Elsa.

Those with information on Ramos's whereabouts are urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.