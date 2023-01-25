Elsa residents discuss possibility of more game rooms during public meeting

Elsa residents made their voices heard Tuesday to speak out against the possibility of a new 8-liner game room in the city.

A former auto parts store is a cause for concern on the debate due to rumors that it will be converted into a game room.

The location is part of four proposed areas that could be annexed into the city. It currently sits behind Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School

Some residents at the meeting said they don't see a problem with having game rooms around, while others say they can add problems to the city.

