Emergency health protocols not being implemented at Hidalgo Int’l Bridge

HIDALGO – Last Friday, limited travel restrictions went into effect at U.S. ports-of-entry. However, officials at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge say they are not currently implementing the rules, leaving travelers not clear on what the new rules exactly are.

Crossing the bridge, travelers heading into Mexico go passed two Mexican officers at the middle of the bridge. Additional officials are standing by at Mexican customs offices.

Heading north, inside the Customs and Border Protection clearance area, officials are still not asking about medical conditions.

In the middle of a global pandemic, CBP was only asking individuals where they’ve been and where they’re going.

