Emergency health protocols not being implemented at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO – Last Friday, limited travel restrictions went into effect at U.S. ports of entry.

However, officials at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge say they are not currently implementing the rules, leaving travelers unclear about what, exactly, to expect.

People headed from Texas to Tamaulipas pass Mexican officers at the middle of the bridge. Additional officials are standing by at Mexican customs offices.

Heading north, inside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection clearance area, officials are still not asking about medical conditions.

In the middle of a global pandemic, CBP is only asking individuals where they’ve been and where they’re going.

Watch the video above for the full report.