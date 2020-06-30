EMS company administering coronavirus tests at-home for eligible Donna residents

At-home coronavirus testing is available for elderly Donna residents and residents considered home bound.

South Point EMS will be conducting tests to eligible Donna residents who are experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms.

An at-home test will be $100 for residents without insurance.

Anyone who wants to schedule an appointment can call South Point EMS at 956-262-7434.

