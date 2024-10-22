EMS services now available at volunteer fire station in La Villa

New EMS services are now set up in La Villa. The decision was made after a city alderman suffered a major health scare.

Jesus Rodriguez said about six weeks ago he suffered a heart attack. It was a minor one, so he decided to drive himself to the hospital.

In the middle of the ride, he says the pain became unbearable, and he had to stop at a volunteer fire station in Edcouch so they could take him the rest of the way to the hospital.

After that, city officials made a deal with Skyline EMS to set up emergency vehicles and staff in La Villa.

"If it's a heart attack or something serious like that, they will have a better chance of surviving compared to if there was not an ambulance here in this area," La Villa City Administrator Antonio Barco said.

City officials say one ambulance unit and two staff members have already moved in to the volunteer fire station in La Villa.