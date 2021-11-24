En Vivo: El gobernador Greg Abbott visitará el valle
El gobernador Greg Abbott estará en Edinburg el miércoles.
El gobernador planea recoger tamales de Delia's antes de su visita con los miembros del servicio en Edinburg, según un comunicado de prensa de su oficina.
