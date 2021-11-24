x

En Vivo: El gobernador Greg Abbott visitará el valle

7 hours 1 minute 33 seconds ago Wednesday, November 24 2021 Nov 24, 2021 November 24, 2021 2:29 PM November 24, 2021 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle

El gobernador Greg Abbott estará en Edinburg el miércoles.

El gobernador planea recoger tamales de Delia's antes de su visita con los miembros del servicio en Edinburg, según un comunicado de prensa de su oficina.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days