EN VIVO: Inician los servicios fúnebres del agente Christopher Luna

29 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, March 14 2024 Mar 14, 2024 March 14, 2024 11:53 AM March 14, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Santiago Caicedo

Este jueves 14 de marzo desde la basílica de San Juan se realizarán los servicios fúnebres para el agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza, quien murió tras el choque de helicóptero ocurrido la semana pasada.

El funeral se transmitirá por Noticias RGV y se transmitirá en vivo en este artículo y en la página de Facebook de Noticias RGV en español. 

