EN VIVO: Inician los servicios fúnebres del agente Christopher Luna
Este jueves 14 de marzo desde la basílica de San Juan se realizarán los servicios fúnebres para el agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza, quien murió tras el choque de helicóptero ocurrido la semana pasada.
El funeral se transmitirá por Noticias RGV y se transmitirá en vivo en este artículo y en la página de Facebook de Noticias RGV en español.
