Energy company sues US over costs from continuing oil leak

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans company is challenging a U.S. Coast Guard claim that the company owes millions of dollars in costs and penalties related to a continuing oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico. Taylor Energy's federal lawsuit, dated Monday, is the latest in the legal battle over a spill that began when Hurricane Ivan toppled a platform in the Gulf in 2004. The company and the Coast Guard have been at odds over what should be done to halt the leak, how much oil has leaked and the real source of the oil collected from the scene by a contractor hired by the Coast Guard.

