Equipos de AEP trabajan para restaurar la electricidad en el Valle

6 hours 39 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, April 24 2023 Apr 24, 2023 April 24, 2023 1:01 PM April 24, 2023 in Noticias RGV

Mil clientes de AEP se quedaron sin electricidad debido a los fuertes vientos que se registraron por la tormenta de este fin de semana.

"Nuestros equipos están trabajando actualmente para restaurar la energía," explico Eladio Jaimez, portavoz de AEP Texas. "Tuvimos muchas líneas eléctricas caídas, algunos postes quebrados, tenemos postes que se partieron a la mitad debido a los vientos que soplaron, así que va a ser un proceso."

Si usted ve una línea eléctrica caída, manténgase alejado de ella y reponértelo al 866-223-8508.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

