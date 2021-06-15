ERCOT: Grid remains strong during record demand, energy conservation request continues

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has asked Texans to continue conserving power during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Friday, June 18.

ERCOT said the grid is operating “exactly as it was designed and intended,” according to a Tuesday press release.

Officials said the combined efforts of energy conservation and changes to procedures implemented by ERCOT after the winter freeze in February prevented possible outages on Monday.

“We know it can be tough to change family routines, but yesterday is proof that simple conservation measures really do make a difference,” ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones said in a statement. “Conservation notices are commonly used tools used by titles and system operators across the county to ensure the reliability of the electric grid.”

The Magic Valley Electric Cooperative echoes ERCOT's request to conserve energy and asks members to continue to reduce power consumption throughout this week.

ERCOT encourages these conservation tips:

Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher

Avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines, and dryers.

Turn off and unplug devices, not in use.

For more information and conservation tips, visit powertosavetexas.org or call the Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline at 1-888-782-8477.

