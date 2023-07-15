ERCOT issues weather watch for next week
Citing a forecast with high temperatures and electrical demand, ERCOT issued a weather watch for next week.
The weather watch will go into effect on Sunday, July 16 and run through Tuesday, July 18.
The latest weather watch was issued after ERCOT set a new unofficial July and all-time peak demand record on Thursday, according to a news release.
“ERCOT’s six-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week,” ERCOT stated in the news release. “There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.”
Grid conditions are expected to be normal during the weather watch, according to the release.
