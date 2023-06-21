ERCOT predicting higher energy demand for Wednesday

The Voluntary Conservation Notice ERCOT put in place has now expired.

ERCOT is expecting to see demand go up once again with the official start of summer. They are predicting a higher energy demand for Wednesday.

The organization is expecting demand to hit more than 81,000 megawatts by around 3 p.m. which means they could once again ask Texans to hold off on using big appliances.

"I want to be clear, ERCOT is not experiencing any emergency conditions right now. Voluntary conservation is a very widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for specific periods of time," ERCOT president and CEO Pablo Vegas said.

Channel 5 News will keep you updated if ERCOT issues any advisories but as of right now they have not announced anything.