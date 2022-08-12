x

Escasez de personal en algunas escuelas del Valle de Texas

3 days 16 hours 46 minutes ago Monday, August 08 2022 Aug 8, 2022 August 08, 2022 8:21 PM August 08, 2022 in Hechos Valle
By: Santiago Caicedo

Durante este mes muchos estudiantes estarán regresando a la escuela pero aun hay incertidumbre si tendrán un maestro en su clase o un chofer para llevarlos a la escuela.

Vea el video arriba para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days