Escobares police apprehend 14 migrants at suspected stash house

5 hours 42 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, July 28 2024 Jul 28, 2024 July 28, 2024 12:50 PM July 28, 2024 in News - Local

The Escobares Police Department found 14 migrants in a suspected stash house on Sunday.

Police say the house was located at the 2700 block of 2nd Street. The migrants were from Guatemala and El Salvador; they are now in Border Patrol custody.

Escobares police said they also confiscated a vehicle that was allegedly used for human smuggling.

No arrests have been made so far.

