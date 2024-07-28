Escobares police apprehend 14 migrants at suspected stash house

The Escobares Police Department found 14 migrants in a suspected stash house on Sunday.

Police say the house was located at the 2700 block of 2nd Street. The migrants were from Guatemala and El Salvador; they are now in Border Patrol custody.

Escobares police said they also confiscated a vehicle that was allegedly used for human smuggling.

No arrests have been made so far.