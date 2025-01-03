Escritores realizan evento gratuito de exposición de arte del Valle
Nos visita Blanka Reyes, José Ángel Reyes y la escritora Silvia Mar del libro de Caricias y Cicatrices, por parte del Club De Letras y Arte.
Redes:
Correo:
c.letrasyarte2018@gmail.com
Ubicación del evento:
525 S Kansas Ave, Weslaco, TX 78596-6215, United States
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
