Escritores realizan evento gratuito de exposición de arte del Valle

5 hours 44 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2025 Jan 3, 2025 January 03, 2025 1:44 PM January 03, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos visita Blanka Reyes, José Ángel Reyes y la escritora Silvia Mar del libro de Caricias y Cicatrices, por parte del Club De Letras y Arte.

Redes:

Facebook

Correo:

c.letrasyarte2018@gmail.com

Ubicación del evento:

525 S Kansas Ave, Weslaco, TX 78596-6215, United States

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

