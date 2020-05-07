Esper, in first trip since March, defends antivirus efforts
By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Defense Secretary Mark Esper is taking new steps to highlight and defend a Pentagon approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic that some Democrats have criticized as slow and disjointed. Esper is flying to the headquarters of U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to meet with Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, who is spearheading the military’s support for civilian agencies combating the virus. It is Esper’s first trip beyond Washington since he visited Norfolk, Virginia, in late March to join President Donald Trump in sending off the hospital ship Comfort. Thursday's trip comes as Trump pushes to reopen the country.
