Estrenan película sobre patriotas americanos en el Auditorio Municipal de Edinburg
Una película del galardonado director Quint Rogers, se estrena este 7 de septiembre en el histórico Auditorio Municipal de Edinburg ubicado detrás del Ayuntamiento de Edinburg 415 W. University Drive Edinburg, TX.
Nombre oficial de la película: American Patriot The First Defender 1918.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
