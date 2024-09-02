x

Estrenan película sobre patriotas americanos en el Auditorio Municipal de Edinburg

Estrenan película sobre patriotas americanos en el Auditorio Municipal de Edinburg
2 hours 31 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, September 02 2024 Sep 2, 2024 September 02, 2024 1:56 PM September 02, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Una película del galardonado director Quint Rogers, se estrena este 7 de septiembre en el histórico Auditorio Municipal de Edinburg ubicado detrás del Ayuntamiento de Edinburg 415 W. University Drive Edinburg, TX.

Nombre oficial de la película: American Patriot The First Defender 1918.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days