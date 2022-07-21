Evacuations underway after large grass fire reported in Linn-San Manuel
Linn-San Manuel residents are being evacuated as multiple fire departments battle a large grass fire near Highway 281 and Laguna Seca Road.
The Linn-San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department announced the evacuations on social media Thursday afternoon, adding that the fire is traveling westbound.
Those living west of the Rubio's area and Laguna Seca Road are being evacuated.
Channel 5 news has a crew at the scene. We’ll keep you posted once new information comes in.
