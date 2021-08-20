Eviction notice for migrant shelter temporarily halted

After receiving an eviction notice earlier this week, Reynosa’s main migrant shelter will remain open, for now.

The Senda De Vida migrant shelter helps migrants get COVID tests and prepares them for a possible humanitarian parole from U.S. immigration officials.

But the shelter was planned to be a pile of rubble on Sunday after director Hector Silva was served with an eviction notice from the city's public works department on Tuesday.

The notice stated that the owners did not get the proper permits to build new buildings, adding that the Mexican International Boundary & Water Commission ordered the buildings demolished because they are on the Rio Bravo's flood plain.

A federal judge with the 8th District Court in Reynosa ordered an injunction, temporarily stopping the city's eviction notice and demolishment of the migrant shelter.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of Reynosa to find out what plan they have in order to take care of this humanitarian situation, but we haven't heard back.