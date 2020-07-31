Ex-Chiefs player again faces charges, this time for burglary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks again faces criminal charges, this time after being accused of stealing purses from a western Missouri property.

Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 41, is charged in Cass County with second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of stealing, the Kansas City Star reported.

A warrant was issued for Siavii’s arrest in June after police say he took two totes, with several purses inside, valued at more than $150 from a shed on someone’s property in Belton.

Last August, Siavii was arrested and later charged with illegally possessing firearms after suburban Kansas City police say he was spotted exiting a vehicle reported stolen and fighting with officers, who used a stun gun on him twice during the arrest.

No attorney was listed for Siavii in online court records on Friday.

