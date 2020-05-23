Ex-congressman Allen West of Florida injured in Texas crash

WACO, Texas (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida has been injured in a motorcycle crash in Texas. West’s wife wrote on Facebook on Saturday evening that his motorcycle was hit outside Waco and he was in the emergency room. She did not immediately release additional details about his condition. The Republican West moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama’s impeachment. West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

