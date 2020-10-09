Ex-Corrections Officer Sentenced for Taking Bribes

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A South Texas man has been sentenced to prison for accepting bribes as a corrections officer to smuggle contraband into a federal prison facility.

Twenty-three-year-old Stephen Salinas of Edcouch was sentenced Tuesday to 1.5 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty in January to accepting bribes as a public official.

Federal prosecutors say Salinas received an extended sentence because he accepted more than one bribe and used his high-level position to bring contraband into the Management and Training Corp.'s Willacy County Regional Detention Center.

Authorities say in 2015 and 2016 he accepted the bribes to smuggle cellphones and alcohol to prisoners.

