Ex-Ranger Hamilton indicted, accused of beating daughter, 14

4 hours 54 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 April 08, 2020 7:55 PM April 08, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday. He remains free on $30,000 bond after he turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 30. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison. His attorneys say the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is innocent of the charge. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton's ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.

