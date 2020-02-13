Ex-USA Gymnastics trainer has sexual assault count dropped

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped a sexual assault charge against a former trainer who worked alongside imprisoned ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed Karolyi gymnastics ranch in Texas. Debra Van Horn had been awaiting trial in Huntsville, Texas, on a June 2018 count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. However, Walker County District Attorney Will Durham said Friday that there was insufficient evidence to take Van Horn to trial. Van Horn's attorney, Heather Barbieri, has not responded to a request for comment. Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.