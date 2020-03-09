Expert: Investors advised to seek financial assistance amid stock market plunge

MISSION – People in the Rio Grande Valley who heavily invest in stocks might have felt the hit the market took Monday due to continued drop in gas prices amid the global impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A local financial adviser says part of the reason for the stock market plunge is because the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has made oil and gas prices cheaper.

With the uncertainty of COVID-19, experts advise people who invest in buying stocks to seek financial assistance. In addition, similar stock market events have happened before with previous health incidents, such as Zika or Ebola, and then rebounded.

