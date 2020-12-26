Expert offers advice for people planning to retire amid pandemic

For many people, the coronavirus pandemic disrupted retirement plans.

The stock market crashed after the pandemic struck but quickly recovered during the remainder of 2020.

Provision Brokerage CEO Eric Couch, a retirement specialist, said people considering retirement should put together a budget.

The budget should include Social Security payments, pensions and other retirement income. If projected expenses are higher than income, investing retirement savings in a relatively safe asset, such as an annuity, may make sense.

