Experts link COVID-19 to increase of diabetes in children

Pediatricians are reporting an increase of children diagnosed with diabetes, and some experts say the coronavirus pandemic is causing it.

Doctors say diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes is typical due to genetics, but a virus can also trigger the disease.

Brownsville pediatrician Dr. Azim Zamir, says after 2020, he diagnosed more children between the ages of seven and 14 with Type 2 diabetes. Zamir says factors like staying home without exercising and stress can lead to the disease.

