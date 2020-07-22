Experts say cases of child sexual abuse may be under-reported during coronavirus pandemic

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, fewer cases of child sexual abuse are being reported.

The number of sexual assaults against children, though, may actually be increasing.

"Due to social distancing and the suspension of regular school and many childcare centers, children are at home where child abuse is more likely to go unreported," according to a news release from the Children's Advocacy Centers of Texas.

The drop-off in the number of reported child sexual abuse cases mirrors what happens during the summer months, when kids aren't in school.

