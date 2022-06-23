Experts weigh in on federal gas tax suspension

Gas prices keep going up in the Valley and across the country. As a possible solution, President Biden is contemplating a pause on the federal gas tax, but still needs help from Congress to make that plan happen.

"This is a decision of emergency," said J ulián Cárdenas, a law professor at the University of Houston. "A decision that will need to pass through Congress in the United States."

According to the Texas Department of Regulation and Licensing, the federal gasoline tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, while the diesel federal tax is 24.4 cents per gallon.

Lowering the price at the pump may seem like a good idea in general, but experts say it could come at a cost. The money collected through the federal gas tax goes toward improving highways and bridges.

"It will be a sacrifice in the funds that provide funding for the infrastructure project and plan that was approved by the Biden administration," said Cardenas.

Cardenas is referring to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to improve highways across the country.

However, the Biden administration said the suspension would not impact the Highway Trust Fund.