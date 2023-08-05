Extreme heat leading to higher gas prices, AAA says

The price of a gallon of gas is at the highest price it’s been this year, according to the American Automobile Association.

According to the AAA website, the national average for a gallon is of gas is $3.83.

The extreme heat has been impacting oil refineries. During heat waves, oil refineries scale back production for safety and efficiency purposes, causing the price of oil to go up.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in Texas is $3.48. That’s lower than the average price for a gallon of gas in the Rio Grande Valley, where the average price among the four counties is $3.54.