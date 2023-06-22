x

FAA grant to fund infrastructure improvements at McAllen International Airport

10 hours 7 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, June 21 2023 Jun 21, 2023 June 21, 2023 11:17 PM June 21, 2023 in News - Local

A $6.4 million grant secured by the McAllen International Airport will fund infrastructure improvements, the city’s aviation director said.

McAllen Deputy Director of Aviation Jeremy Santoscoy said the city applied for the Federal Aviation Administration grant due to record-breaking business at the airport.

[“Passengers] will see a quick travel, quick in and out, to get in and out,” Santoscoy said. “So that's where that infrastructure, sustaining the infrastructure that we have in place, comes into play."

The airport said they're using the money on runway improvements and airfield drainage.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days